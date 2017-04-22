Thousands will march through L.A. to support science in the Trump era. And they're not alone.

Tens of thousands of scientists, students and teachers are expected to attend Saturday’s March for Science in downtown Los Angeles, one of more than 500 such events being held around the world.

The march will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in Pershing Square, after an hour of speeches to rally the crowd. Participants will walk about seven blocks to City Hall for more speeches, then return to Pershing Square for presentations on air quality, dinosaurs and how to spot “alternative facts” on the Internet.

The lineup of speakers includes celebrity seismologist Lucy Jones, billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer and Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures” screenwriter Allison Schroeder. (Steyer’s nonprofit group, NextGen Climate America, is one of the primary funders of the march.)

More than 500 cities around the world will host a March for Science on Saturday. The main event will take place on the National Mall in Washington, headlined by science-enthusiast-in-chief Bill Nye and an array of scientific researchers. In California, marches will occur in 41 places, including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Though the marches will make a political point — calling on elected officials and policymakers to fund science that enhances the common good and to rely on scientific evidence when making decisions on behalf of the country — they are intended to be nonpartisan.

Still, it’s no coincidence that the event falls within the first 100 days of the Trump administration, which seeks drastic cuts to the National Institutes of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency. Top officials are openly skeptical of the scientific consensus that climate change is caused by human activity.

“Science is not just for us in ivory towers, or for the liberal elite, and it’s not opinion,” said Alex Bradley, a PhD student at UCLA and one of the organizers of Saturday’s event. “We want to make it known that there are Republicans and Democrats doing science and we all recognize its value.”

