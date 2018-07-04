An extra dose of testosterone increases men's preference for high-status luxury goods, study says

The pairings were carefully composed to present the men with a choice between products that varied on three dimensions: status, power and quality. If the item was a watch, for instance, he’d be asked whether he preferred one touted as highly resilient and sporty (powerful) or one billed as luxurious and prestigious (high status). In judging a pair of jeans, he might be asked to choose between a pair that’s well-made and long-wearing (quality) and a pair described as a benchmark for fashionable style (status).