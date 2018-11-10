The role of PTSD in mass shootings: Let’s separate myth from reality

Women are actually more at risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder than men. Men are exposed to more accidents and injuries, they are more likely to be on the front lines of war, or be mugged at gunpoint. But women are more likely to develop PTSD after an interpersonal trauma. Getting attacked by a coworker is a different thing than a stranger mugging you. That carries the meaning of not knowing who can you trust, whereas being attacked by a stranger is usually a one-off.