Suicides have increased by more than 30% since 1999 in half the states, CDC says

In a closer look at suicides in 2015, CDC researchers found that 29.4% took place within two weeks of a crisis — most commonly a breakup or other problem related to an intimate-partner relationship (considered a contributing factor in over one-third of suicides within two weeks of a crisis). Among the less-common factors presumed to have contributed to the suicides studied were physical health problems, legal difficulties, a family relationship issue or a job-related problem.