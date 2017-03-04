Angels reliever Huston Street out 3-4 weeks because of strained back muscle

Angels reliever Huston Street strained a back muscle during his spring debut on Friday, Angels General Manager Billy Eppler said. Street will not throw for the next three to four weeks and is unlikely to be ready for opening day.

Street underwent an MRI exam on Friday, following his early exit after experiencing discomfort to one of his latissimus muscles. On Saturday morning, a doctor examined the results and diagnosed the strain between Grades 1 and 2, with 1 as the least severe and 3 as the most.

The 33-year-old right-hander, a potential free agent at year’s end, is attempting to rebound from the worst season of his career. He lost 15 pounds over the off-season per the club’s request and added muscle. The Angels had planned a closer competition among Street, fellow veteran right-hander Andrew Bailey and 2016 upstart Cam Bedrosian

“You don’t want to see a situation where a guy puts in so much work in the wintertime, not only with his own rehab but with his conditioning and how he approached everything [and then suffer an injury],” Eppler said. “You don’t want to see this happen. Regardless, we’re disappointed, and I know he is as well.”

Bailey debuted after Street on Friday. Bothered by a groin strain to start the spring, Bedrosian has not yet pitched.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura