Logan O’Hoppe hits a pair of two-run homers in Angels’ blowout win over Astros

Logan O’Hoppe, center, celebrates with teammate Taylor Ward after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium on Saturday night.

José Soriano pitched 6⅔ strong innings and Logan O’Hoppe hit a pair of two-run shots to end a long home run drought and help the Angels beat the Houston Astros 9-1 on Saturday night.

Soriano (5-5) struck out 10 and allowed one run on three hits and three walks. He has allowed just two runs in his last three starts covering 20⅔ innings with 28 strikeouts. He hasn’t allowed a home run since April 22 — a span of 11 starts.

O’Hoppe hit his 15th homer and first since May 22 in the third inning to give the Angels a 6-0 lead. The catcher capped the scoring with his second of the game in the seventh.

Advertisement

Angels Angels manager Ron Washington out indefinitely because of health issues Ron Washington is stepping away indefinitely from his Angels managerial responsibilities because of health concerns. Ray Montgomery will manage the team Friday.

Jo Adell reached with a one-out infield single off Astros rookie Brandon Walter (0-1) in the second and Luis Rengifo followed with his fourth home run for a 2-0 lead.

Nolan Schanuel was hit by a pitch and Mike Trout singled and scored from first on a double by Taylor Ward for a 4-0 lead.

Jose Altuve walked and scored on a two-out single by Christian Walker in the fourth for the Astros, but the Angels answered in their half when Zach Neto doubled with two outs and scored on Schanuel’s single for a 7-1 lead.

Advertisement

Walter allowed seven runs on nine hits in six innings in his fourth career start.

Key moment: The Angels never looked back after Rengifo homered in the second.

Key stat: Houston is 3-2 against the Angels this season and leads the overall series 133-85. That includes a 65-45 record at Angel Stadium.

Up next: Astros rookie RHP Ryan Gusto (4-3, 4.31 ERA) will start Sunday’s rubber game against Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.79).