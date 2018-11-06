Angels GM Billy Eppler working on building the team's roster this offseason.

Although he had a 5.79 ERA in 33 major league games last season, right-handed pitcher Austin Brice showed enough upside for the Angels. They claimed him off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds last week, encouraged by a curveball that averages a velocity around 82 mph and has a spin rate of 2,606 revolutions per minute. He is a former starter; the Angels intend to use him as a multiple-innings reliever.