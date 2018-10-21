Angels hire Brad Ausmus as manager

The Angels have found Mike Scioscia’s replacement, announcing the hiring of Brad Ausmus as manager Sunday.
Ausmus managed the Detroit Tigers from 2014 to 2017, where he had a 312-332 record. The Tigers won the division his first year but failed to make the playoffs in his final three seasons.
The 49-year-old Ausmus has been with the Angels since November, when he was hired as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler.
Ausmus spent 18 years in the majors as a catcher for the Padres, Astros and Tigers before ending his playing career with the Dodgers.
Scioscia, who led the Angels to their only World Series title, stepped down on Sept. 30 after completing his 19th season with the team.