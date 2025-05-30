Advertisement
Angels

José Soriano delivers six shutout innings in Angels’ win over Guardians

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano delivers against the Cleveland Guardians.
Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano delivers during a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.
(Phil Long / Associated Press)
Associated Press

CLEVELAND — José Soriano threw six scoreless innings, Mike Trout had a hit in his return to the Angels’ lineup in a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Jo Adell had three hits and an RBI and Jorge Soler hit a solo homer down the left-field line in the ninth inning as the Angels snapped a five-game losing streak.

Cleveland’s José Ramírez had his 21-game hitting streak snapped. He drew a walk in the eighth inning to extend his on-base streak to 26 games.

Advertisement
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) and left fielder Jasson Domínguez, right, celebrate after the Yankees defeat the Angels during a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Angels

Angels offense remains quiet in shutout loss to Yankees

The struggling Angels offense has another poor outing, shut out again in a loss to the New York Yankees.

The Guardians, who have dropped four of their last five, avoided a shutout on Nolan Jones’ RBI single to right with two outs in the ninth.

It was the third time this season Soriano (4-5) has gone at least six innings and not allowed a run. The right-hander allowed only four hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

Trout, activated off the injured list after he missed 26 games due to a bone bruise on his left knee, lined out to Ramírez at third in his first at-bat before he lined a base hit to left-center in the fourth inning.

Advertisement

Adell singled to right with one out in the second to drive in Soler, who drew a walk off Luis Ortiz (2-6) to lead off the inning.

The Halos added a pair of runs in the seventh when Scott Kingery scored on a passed ball and Soler had a run-scoring single to center.

Key moment: The Guardians had the bases loaded with two outs in the fourth inning, but Soriano got Gabriel Arias to chase a 98 mph sinker for the strikeout.

Advertisement

Key stat: Trout went 1 for 5 and batted fifth as the designated hitter. It was the first time since Sept. 26, 2011, the three-time American League MVP started a game hitting lower than third.

Up next: RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-6, 5.23 ERA) goes for the Angels while RHP Slade Cecconi (1-1, 3.27 ERA) takes the mound for the Guardians.

More to Read

Angels

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement