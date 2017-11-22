Angels hire former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus for front office post

The Angels on Wednesday hired former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus to be a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler.

Ausmus, 48, finished his long major league career as a Dodger in 2010. The Tigers hired him three years later. After he posted a .486 winning percentage in four seasons, they declined to renew his contract in September.

He was reportedly a candidate for the New York Yankees’ managerial opening. Multiple reports then detailed that he decided to spend a year away from managing.

The Angels hired a former manager for a similar spot in 2016. In between managing jobs with San Diego and Colorado, Bud Black spent a season as a special assistant to Eppler.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia is entering the final season of his 10-year contract.

