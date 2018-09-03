Shohei Ohtani fades fast in return in Angels' 4-2 loss to Astros

“He’s too good of a pitcher, he loves pitching too much, to just give up on it right now,” Scioscia said. “I think it’s important from now to the end of the year for Shohei to go out there and feel that he’s 100% going into the offseason, not only important for him, but important for the Angels. I know that the dynamic impact that he has as a pitcher and a hitter is something that I know he wants to play out and the organization wants to also.”