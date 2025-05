Angels struggle against Tomoyuki Sugano in loss to Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano delivers during the fourth inning of a 4-1 win over the Angels at Angel Stadium on Friday night.

Tomoyuki Sugano gave up one run and three hits in 7 ⅓ innings, Gunnar Henderson hit a solo homer and drove in an insurance run in the ninth with a triple, and the Baltimore Orioles broke a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Angels on Friday night.

Sugano (4-2) used a six-pitch mix to strike out five and walk none during a 93-pitch effort in which he threw 65 strikes.

Yennier Cano replaced Sugano with one out in the eighth and gave up a single to Jo Adell and a walk to pinch hitter Jorge Soler. But the right-hander won a 13-pitch duel with Zach Neto, who fouled off six two-strike pitches before whiffing on a 95-mph sinker.

Felix Bautista struck out two of three batters in the ninth for his seventh save.

Henderson’s first-inning homer came off Angels right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-4), who gave up three earned runs and six hits in five innings, striking out five and walking three.

Ryan O’Hearn and Tyler O’Neill walked to open the second, and Jackson Holliday’s RBI single pushed the lead to 2-0. Emmanuel Rivera’s RBI single to left made it 3-0.

The Angels cut the deficit to 3-1 in the seventh when Yoán Moncada tripled and scored on Taylor Ward’s groundout.

The Angels’ Reid Detmers, who was rocked for 12 runs and 11 hits while retiring one batter in his previous three appearances, relieved Hendricks with two on and no outs in the sixth. The left-hander struck out Holliday, got Ramon Laureano to fly to center and Rivera to line out to second to keep the Angels close.

Henderson’s fourth homer of the season ended a streak of 16 straight games in which the Orioles had not scored in the first inning.

Up next: RHP Kyle Gibson (0-1, 14.09 ERA) will start Saturday night’s game for the Orioles against Angels RHP Jack Kochanowicz (1-5, 5.79).