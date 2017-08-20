Cameron Maybin returns to Angels lineup with game-winning pinch hit in 5-4 win over Orioles

Pinch-hitter Cameron Maybin singled in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Kole Calhoun and Andrelton Simmons homered and the surging Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Sunday.

The Angels took advantage of nine walks to win the deciding matchup of a three-game series during which they hit 11 home runs.

With the score tied, 4-4, in the eighth, Calhoun and Luis Valbuena drew walks from Brad Brach (3-4). With two outs, Maybin stepped in for Juan Graterol and delivered an opposite-field liner to right.

Maybin missed the first two games of the series because of a sore knee and was in a 5-for-27 funk since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 7.

Cam Bedrosian (3-2) worked one hitless inning of relief and Bud Norris got three outs for his 19th save.