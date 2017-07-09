Angels salvage series against Rangers with 3-0 win

The Angels ended their first half like they played it, surviving when they shouldn’t have. They topped the Texas Rangers, 3-0, on Sunday at Globe Life Park, recording a rare victory while notching only five hits and salvaging an imperfect performance from their starting pitcher.

Seventy games remain in the Angels’ season. They won 45 of their first 92, not enough to generate genuine excitement in Anaheim, but sufficient to keep them alive in the American League wild-card race.

To begin Sunday, Albert Pujols grabbed hold of a hooking curveball from Yu Darvish and redirected it 407 feet to left field for a home run. It was Pujols’ 13th shot of the year and 604th of his career, five away from Sammy Sosa’s all-time record for players born outside the United States.

Angels starter JC Ramirez did not permit a hit until the fourth inning, a one-out double that led to nothing, but he issued a walk in the second and another in the third. After the instance in the third, Delino DeShields laid down a bunt and nearly beat the throw to first. Backup catcher Juan Graterol delivered it just in time, and first baseman Luis Valbuena pointed to first-base umpire Joe West until West said the word he wanted to hear: “Out.”

The Angels again threatened in the fifth. Ben Revere singled, stole second, and took third when Darvish picked him off but the Rangers infielders could not get throw to the base in time. Nick Franklin, who had walked, took second on that play, and both men moved up an additional base when Graterol notched a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the fifth, Ramirez issued his day’s third walk, then erased it on the next pitch with a double-play groundout. He next issued his fourth, then induced another grounder that would often mean a double play. But baserunner Joey Gallo had been trying to steal second, and shortstop Andrelton Simmons was ranging over to cover the base. So DeShields’ grounder went as a single, and Gallo scampered to third. Ramirez encountered Shin-soo Choo and stretched the count to 3-and-2 before Choo grounded another ball to short.

Simmons seamlessly made the play. Ramirez was through five innings at 76 pitches. He finished one more frame with 20 more, before manager Mike Scioscia turned to his bullpen for one last time this first half.

Not once this season had a starter thrown six or more scoreless innings while striking out no more than two batters and issuing five or more walks. His day represented a rarity.

The Angels created an opportunity to score more in the eighth, when Graterol worked the first walk of his career and Maybin smashed a double to right. But Kole Calhoun struck out, and after Pujols walked, Yunel Escobar flied out to right.

They converted on a last chance in the ninth, Valbuena singling and Simmons doubling.

So, after Cam Bedrosian pitched the eighth, Bud Norris entered to preserve a three-run ninth-inning lead. He retired the Rangers in order for his 13th save.

