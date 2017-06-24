Angels hold off Red Sox for 6-3 victory

The Angels utilized a return to form from right-hander JC Ramirez and steady hitting to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-3 at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

They scored in five innings, including right away in the first, Kole Calhoun and Albert Pujols each singled into left and, after Andrelton Simmons struck out, Martin Maldonado singled to center to score Calhoun.

Pujols notched a 414-foot double off of the center-field wall in the third, but stayed stranded. In the fourth, Danny Espinosa reached first base on an error, successfully stole second base despite almost being picked off with an errant throw, and scored on an Eric Young Jr. double down the right-field line.

In the sixth, Simmons doubled, took third on a Maldonado groundout and scored on a Luis Valbuena sacrifice fly. The Angels added two more runs in the seventh as Cliff Pennington singled and quickly scored when Cameron Maybin doubled. Maybin then stole third and scored when Fernando Abad, the Red Sox left-hander, balked. Protesting that balk call, Red Sox manager John Farrell became enraged and was ejected by umpire Bill Miller.

Red Sox bench coach Gary DiSarcina, a longtime Angels shortstop and coach, took over and quickly made a pitching change. Against his ninth-inning choice, Matt Barnes, the Angels added a sixth, superfluous run, on a Young walk and stolen base before a Calhoun RBI single.

Ramirez gave up two hard-hit balls in the first inning, but escaped because of a double play. In the second, the hard-hit liners continued. Mitch Moreland homered. Andrew Benintendi shot a single to right and moved up to second when Calhoun could not field it cleanly. Ramirez struck out Hanley Ramirez with wild offerings, then hit Jackie Bradley Jr. in the foot. Ramirez then began to capitalize on the Red Sox’s weak last two hitters, Christian Vazquez and Deven Marrero, and induced grounders.

Ramirez didn’t surrender another ball hit out of the infield until Mookie Betts began the sixth with a double to left. As the Angels’ bullpen began to stir, Ramirez induced a popout from Dustin Pedroia, a groundout from Bogaerts and another groundout from Moreland.

At 95 pitches through those six innings, he was finished, his best start of the month recorded. Right-handers David Hernandez, Keynan Middleton, Cam Bedrosian and Blake Parker split the remaining three innings. Only Bedrosian permitted a hit or a walk — two of each, and a wild pitch, which netted Boston two runs, and brought the potential winning run to the plate with two outs in the ninth.

It also forced him out of the game in favor of Parker, who struck out pinch-hitter Chris Young to end it.

The Angels (39-39) have played 18 consecutive games while residing within one game of .500. With their season’s halfway point Tuesday, they have yet to spend a day further than four games from .500.

CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke and Lindsey Thiry report from the Lakers' facility in El Segundo after the organization selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft. The Times' Bill Plaschke and Lindsey Thiry report from the Lakers' facility in El Segundo after the organization selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura