Nolan Schanuel lifts Angels to victory over Yankees in the 11th

Angels teammates Travis d’Arnaud, left, Hunter Strickland, center, and Jorge Soler celebrate after a 1-0 win over the New York Yankees on Monday night.

Nolan Schanuel hit a run-scoring double in the 11th inning and the Angels beat the Yankees 1-0 on Monday night, extending New York’s losing streak to a season-high four games.

Schanuel’s one-out, opposite-field hit to left off Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1) scored automatic runner Christian Moore, a Brooklyn native who tripled in the eighth for his first major league hit.

Ryan Zeferjahn (4-1) pitched a hitless 10th. After the Yankees loaded the bases with two outs against Brock Burke in the bottom half, Hunter Strickland got Anthony Volpe to bounce into a forceout for his first save this year as the Angels improved to 5-0 in extra innings and dropped the Yankees to 1-5.

Advertisement

Voices Shaikin: Why many cost-conscious MLB owners are rooting for Angels’ success While the Dodgers are spending their way to success, the Angels are going all-in with their top prospects. But will the “Angels Way” ever be a winning formula?

AL East-leading New York has scored five runs in its last five games and has lost four in a row for the first time since last July 2-5. The Yankees went one for 18 with runners in scoring position.

Giancarlo Stanton went two for four in his season debut with a fourth-inning single and a leadoff double in the ninth after missing 70 games because of inflammation in the tendons of both elbows. After the double, third baseman Luis Rengifo made a superb play on Volpe’s grounder, tagging Jasson Domínguez and tumbling as the helmet of the pinch runner hit a knee.

Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt allowed four hits in 7⅔ innings, retiring 16 straight batters during one stretch. Angels right-hander José Soriano gave up six hits in seven innings. The Angels ended their three-game losing streak.

Advertisement

Key moment: Moore went one for four in his first trip to Yankee Stadium. The 22-year-old second baseman, drafted eighth overall in last year’s amateur draft, made his big league debut Friday. His father was a Mets fan and wouldn’t let him attend any games in the Bronx. He was 0 for 8 before tripling past a diving Judge in right for his first major league hit but was stranded when Fernando Cruz relieved Schmidt and struck out Zach Neto. Moore also threw out a runner at the plate from second base in the 11th.

Key stat: The Angels are the only team that has used just five starting pitchers this season.

Up next: Yankees RHP Will Warren (4-3, 4.86 ERA) vs. Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 5.20) on Tuesday night.