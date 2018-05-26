Shohei Ohtani's next turn to pitch for Angels likely to happen this week in Detroit

Shohei Ohtani's next start, a topic that has been of immense interest in recent days, could come Wednesday in Detroit.
The rookie had a light bullpen workout Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Following what has been his normal routine, Ohtani would throw a heavier bullpen session Monday at Comerica Park and then start two days later against the Tigers.
"We do anticipate, if everything goes well," manager Mike Scioscia said, "that he'll be pitching sometime in Detroit."
Ohtani had been pitching once a week with his last three starts and five of his seven appearances coming on a Sunday.
The Angels pushed back his turn this week to manage his workload as they look toward the balance of the season.
That decision brought rampant speculation here that the team was manipulating Ohtani's schedule so he'd avoid pitching against the Yankees.
The suggested reasons why the Angels would do such a thing ranged from trying to shield Ohtani from the pressures of New York to saving him for a potential wild-card matchup against the Yankees a full four-plus months from now.
For the second consecutive game versus New York, Ohtani did start Saturday as the Angels' designated hitter.
If he's in the lineup again Sunday, he'll be facing Masahiro Tanaka, the Yankees' scheduled starter and another star from Japan.
The two last faced each other — with Tanaka pitching and Ohtani batting — in 2013, Ohtani's rookie season in Japan's Pacific League. He was hitless in 11 at-bats that season against Tanaka.