Mike Scioscia calls report that he'll step down at end of Angels' season 'poppycock'

Manager Mike Scioscia forcefully denied a report in the Athletic that he is expected to step down at the end of this season when his 10-year, $50-million contract with the Angels expires.
“Nothing has changed since we talked last October,” Scioscia said before Sunday’s series finale against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. “There’s always chatter out there, but the only word I have for it is ‘poppycock.’ That’s all I’m gonna say about it.”
Scioscia was alluding to a meeting immediately after the 2017 season in which he and general manager Billy Eppler agreed to table any discussions about Scioscia’s contract or his future, keep the focus on the 2018 season and revisit his situation at the end of the season.
Asked if he still liked managing, Scioscia, who turns 60 in November and is in his 19th year with the Angels, said, “I love it.”
Has baseball’s longest-tenured manager decided if he wants to return in 2019?
“I have not made a decision,” Scioscia said.
Has he told his players what he told reporters Sunday morning?
“Nothing has changed,” Scioscia repeated. “Nothing has changed.”
Scioscia added that he has not had any formal discussions with Eppler, owner Arte Moreno or team president John Carpino about his future in recent weeks.
Scioscia has said little publicly about his contract status all year. The Athletic indicated that Scioscia is not being pressured to step down.
“I’ve been known to miss some little team meetings, but I haven’t heard anything,” shortstop Andrelton Simmons said when asked if Scioscia has addressed the team. “I don’t know much about it.”
Scioscia has built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume, leading the Angels to the 2002 World Series title, six division titles and the American League Championship Series in 2005 and 2009. He ranks 18th on the all-time managerial win list with 1,625 victories.
But the Angels have reached the post-season only once in eight years, they haven’t won a playoff game since 2009, and they are nearing the end of another disappointing, injury-plagued season, falling to 55-57 and 11 games back in the AL wild-card race after Saturday night’s loss to the Indians.
“It’s a little weird to think about him not managing this team,” Simmons said. “I like him as a manager. He communicates well with me. He knows as much about the game as anybody. I have nothing bad to say about him.”