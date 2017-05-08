Angels' Mike Trout has MRI of hamstring, and the results are clean

Angels center fielder Mike Trout underwent an MRI on the tight left hamstring that has forced him to miss three of the team’s last four games.

The results came back clean, Angels general manager Billy Eppler said. Trout is expected to play at some point in the club’s upcoming series against Oakland, if not in Monday’s opener.

Eppler said the examination was arranged “in order to have a thumbprint moving forward.”

Trout has evaded serious injury during his eight years playing professional baseball. He never has been placed on the disabled list and has missed only 19 starts since he was last called up in April 2012. He sat out three games because of a tight hamstring two years ago.

The Angels are 1-2 without Trout this season.

