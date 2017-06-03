Angels slugger Albert Pujols joins the 600-homer club with a grand slam

Albert Pujols crouched, cranked his hands back and ripped them through the strike zone Saturday night at Angel Stadium. With that swing, as vicious as ever, the 37-year-old designated hitter vaulted himself into his rarest territory yet. He became the ninth major leaguer ever to hit 600 home runs.

Pujols was facing Minnesota Twins starter, and former Angels pitcher, Ervin Santana with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth inning when he connected on a 1-and-2 pitch that sailed high and deep into the left-field grandstands.

The grand slam gave the Angels a 7-1 lead after four innings.

As his teammates crowded around home plate to celebrate and fans continued to film on their phones, stadium officials got to work adjusting the Angels’ commemorative billboard in center field from “599” to “600.”

The achievement has been a long time coming, but his fellow Angels became excited as the last blast inched closer.