Replacements help Angels beat Yankees 8-3 and get back to .500

A year ago this month, the Angels arrived in New York for a mid-week series needing a spot starter for the opener. They turned to a journeyman left-hander named David Huff, who couldn’t finish four innings and allowed five runs in a losing effort.

This time, they offered the New York Yankees young right-hander Parker Bridwell, by no means an established pitcher, but a bit better of an option. That has been the story of the club’s campaign. Faced with similar injuries as last season, they have resorted to better replacements. To date, those replacements are saving the Angels’ season.

After an 8-3 victory at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, the Angels are back at .500, 37-37, and one game out of the wild-card race. They crushed seven extra-base hits in a sturdy offensive performance that began at once.

Cameron Maybin hit Yankees starter Michael Pineda’s second pitch into the right-field corner for a double. Kole Calhoun drew a six-pitch walk. Pujols ripped the first pitch he saw into left and Maybin scampered home. The Angels’ first out was Yunel Escobar’s tapper back to Pineda, but it put two men in scoring position for Luis Valbuena, who lined out to shortstop. Andrelton Simmons struck out, and the Angels squandered a potential-filled position.

They quickly found themselves in another, when Eric Young Jr.’s tapper to first to begin the second went through the legs of first baseman Chris Carter. With one out, Danny Espinosa stroked a double to the right-field wall, scoring Young. Espinosa soon scored when Kole Calhoun slapped a single to left-center. At that, the Angels went quiet for awhile.

Making the second start of his major league career in his first road game, Bridwell walked two Yankees in the first inning and one more in each of the next two innings. Still, the first hit he allowed occurred to begin the fourth, when Starlin Castro rapped a single to right.

Bridwell followed with another a walk, to Gary Sanchez, before inducing three consecutive flyouts, the middle of which brought in a run. He began the fifth amassing two more air-outs before Aaron Judge crushed a fastball out to right-center for a solo shot. Bridwell exited after one more batter, holding a slim lead, which Blake Parker quickly surrendered on a Gary Sanchez solo shot to right.

Had Parker retired Sanchez, he would have completed 20 consecutive innings without allowing a run. It had been 10 months since Parker permitted a home run. He was a Yankee middle reliever then. He has been another valuable replacement, a man who probably would not have made the opening-day roster if Huston Street had been healthy. Instead, he has a 2.16 earned-run average in 33 1/3 innings and a case for All-Star candidacy.

After Parker’s mishap. the Angels quickly pushed back ahead. Maybin commenced the inning with a home run to left field, and Calhoun followed with a double to right. Pujols nearly sent a baseball beyond the wall, but settled for an out that moved Calhoun to third. Escobar scored him when he drove a ball off the top of the left-field wall and reached third base. He, too, scored when Valbuena singled.

Martin Maldonado doubled and scored in the eighth, and Valbuena notched a solo shot to center in the ninth.

