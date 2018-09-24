Ralph Lawler will call Clippers broadcasts for his 40th and final NBA season

Ralph Lawler will call Clippers broadcasts during his 40th and final NBA season alongside an alternating cast of seven analysts.
Corey Maggette, Don MacLean, Hubie Brown, Mike Fratello, Ryan Hollins, Cheryl Miller and Bill Walton all will take turns serving as the in-game analyst alongside Lawler’s play-by-play on Prime Ticket and Fox Sports San Diego broadcasts during the 2018-19 season, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Maggette, Hollins and Walton played for the franchise and Fratello previously broadcast Clippers games from 1990-92. MacLean has worked as a studio analyst for the team for 11 years.
Miller, who coaches at Cal State Los Angeles, and Brown, a former NBA coach and current ESPN broadcaster, are both members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Together, they replace Bruce Bowen, whose contract was not renewed in August after he made critical comments about Kawhi Leonard, the All-Star forward expected to be a top free agent next summer.
In-game reports also will be handled on a rotating basis between Kristina Pink and Jaime Maggio.
Prime Ticket and Fox Sports San Diego will carry the Clippers’ season-opening exhibition from Hawaii on Sept. 30, three preseason games and 79 regular-season games.