Clippers upset they failed to meet their expectations for season: ‘I’m pissed off’

Don’t tell the Clippers they overachieved this season based on preseason NBA predictions that had them vying for a play-in spot in the uber-competitive Western Conference because Kawhi Leonard started the season dealing with right knee injury management and Paul George had bolted to the 76ers.

Don’t tell the Clippers they exceeded expectations with a 50-32 record and a fifth seed in the West despite odds against that happening.

They always viewed themselves in a different light and refused to listen to the “outside noise” that pointed to the Clippers finishing in the bottom half of the conference.

By losing to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, the Clippers failed to achieve their goals for the season.

“Whether you overachieve or not, when you lose in the playoffs, it’s tough,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said after the team’s 120-101 loss in Game 7 on Saturday. “And, so, I feel bad. ... our players feel bad. Like I said, that’s all you think about is this game. You’re not thinking about the season. You’re just thinking about things you could have done better when we got to this point and it’s frustrating to go out like this. So, how I feel, I’m pissed off.”

The Clippers became one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, holding teams to 108.2 points per game (fifth-best in the league) while posting a defensive rating of 109.4 (third-best).

But with George gone and Leonard out the first 34 games, did the Clippers achieve more than they should have?

“Hell naw. Hell naw. We didn’t overachieve nothing,” said Derrick Jones Jr., a top defender for the team this season. “We believed from Day 1. The outside noise is the outside noise. We don’t care for it. We believe who we believe in and we knew that we could make it to where we made it to and go further. ... We fell short.”

The Clippers have 12 players under contract and two players on two-way deals.

Leonard, 33, has two years left on his contact at about $50 million per season. He played in 37 regular season games and all seven playoff games. Importantly, Leonard is going into the offseason healthy.

“To be able to start a training camp and to be able to start the season, which would be great,” Leonard said. “I am happy that I’m healthy coming out of the game. But I wished we would have had a better outcome.”

“To start a training camp with him healthy, I think will be great for us,” Lue said. “I think putting guys in their position where they can be successful and not having to do too much and having your best player to start the season, I think is very encouraging.”

James Harden had a very good regular season, averaging 22.8 points and 8.7 assists (fifth-best in the NBA). But he had a disastrous Game 7 — he scored just seven points — and had an uneven series that was yet another disappointment for the point guard.

He has a player option for $36 million and must give the Clippers a decision by June 29. Harden is not eligible for an extension if he opts in, but can get one if he opts out. Considering he turns 36 in August, it’ll be interesting to see what Harden does and what the Clippers are willing to do.

Norman Powell, 31, turned in a career-best season, averaging 21.8 points per game. He has one year left on his deal at $20.4 million and probably will be looking for an extension.

Ivica Zubac became one of the league’s best centers. He averaged career highs in points (16.8), rebounds (12.6), assists (2.7) and games played (80). He begins his three-year, $58.6-million extension next season.

Zubac and Powell were two of the big reasons why the Clippers were so successful during the regular season.

“That was a natural progression,” Zubac said. “That was a good regular season, but we don’t play for the regular season. We play for the playoffs. We play for the championship. So, we went out in the first round.”

Nicholas Batum also has a player option for $4.9 million and has a June 29 deadline to make a decision. Known as the team’s connector, the 36-year-old was asked if he planned on returning.

“If they want me to,” Batum said.

Jones, Kris Dunn, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jordan Miller, Kobe Brown, Cam Christie and Drew Eubanks are under contract for next season.

Ben Simmons, Patty Mills and Amir Coffey are set to become free agents June 30.

The Clippers have a first-round pick (29), a second-round pick and can use their non-tax mid-level exception to improve this offseason.

“I guess we did a good job during the season,” Leonard said. “I guess you said a lot of people counted us out, but we were able to get here. But that’s never the goal, to just get here.”