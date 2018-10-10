Clippers coach Doc Rivers says he's found his rotation after team remains unbeaten

Yet it also lent credence to the separation Rivers has seen through four games. The five of six “separators” who played Tuesday accounted for 44 points and 19 of the team’s 56 rebounds in the win against a Nuggets team that was the most difficult of the Clippers’ preseason opponents thus far. More than statistics, those who figure to be part of the long-term rotation controlled their stretches of brief playing time despite in a low-stakes matchup.