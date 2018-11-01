Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers agree to extend deadline on option decision to Friday

The Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw have agreed to extend the deadline on his decision to opt out of his contract to Friday at 1 p.m., the club announced Wednesday night.
Kershaw previously had until midnight Eastern time Wednesday — three days after Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series — to choose whether he would test free agency for the first time in his career. He has two years and $65 million remaining on the seven-year, $215-million deal he signed in January 2014.
Pushing the deadline back signals the two sides are working on a contract that would keep Kershaw, 30, in Los Angeles beyond the next two seasons. An extension on top of the two years remaining on the deal is a possibility.
Although Kershaw had carefully avoided disclosing anything publicly that would indicate his intentions, Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, said after Sunday’s loss that Kershaw had expressed his desire to stay.
“He says he wants to be a Dodger,” Friedman said. “We want him to be a Dodger. That’s all I really know at this point.”
A three-time Cy Young Award winner and the 2014 National League MVP, Kershaw is considered the greatest pitcher of his generation and a future Hall of Famer despite a spotty postseason history. His 2.39 career regular-season ERA is the lowest by a starting pitcher in the live ball era (1920-present). He is a seven-time All-Star and has led the National League in ERA five times and strikeouts three times. Since breaking into the majors as a 20-year-old in 2008, his 61.6 Fangraphs WAR is tops among starting pitchers.
But Kershaw’s career remains stained by his playoff performances. He owns a 4.32 ERA in 152 career postseason innings — a considerable sample size across eight years — and he was inconsistent again this October. He delivered two brilliant starts and a perfect inning of relief to close out Game 7 of the NL Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, but allowed 14 runs (13 earned) across 14 innings in his three other outings.
Kershaw’s peak seems behind him. He’s spent time on the disabled list each of the past three seasons with back trouble, and biceps tendinitis also sidelined him for most of May. His velocity has diminished, slimming his margin for error.
He’s made it work with wiliness and a makeover. He relies on his slider more than ever — he threw it a career-high 41.9% of the time in 2018 — and uses his fastball less. He tag-teams the pitches to attack both sides of the plate, though the similar velocities periodically presented issues this season. His famed 12-to-6 curveball, when effective, provides a crucial vertical component and velocity difference. He struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings — his lowest strikeout rate since his rookie year — but his 2.73 ERA this season was eighth among starting pitchers with at least 150 innings.
Kershaw’s final outing, in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, was emblematic of the new phase. He recovered from surrendering a two-run home run in the first inning, holding Boston scoreless over the next four innings, until giving up solo home runs to Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez — two top American League MVP candidates — in the sixth and seventh innings. He battled through a dangerous Red Sox lineup without overpowering it, but paid dearly for mistakes.
His value, however, in Los Angeles transcends on-field performance. He is synonymous with the Dodgers’ run of eight postseason appearances in 11 seasons, and is a beloved figure who has represented the organization with professionalism and a relentless work ethic. He is the franchise’s best pitcher since Sandy Koufax. He almost certainly will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a Dodger. And the deadline delay suggests his time in Los Angeles isn’t over.