Astros edge Dodgers 2-1 in Game 1 of World Series rematch

The reunion did not invite pleasant memories for the Dodgers. The wounds still feel fresh. Houston manager A.J. Hinch is a good friend of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Their families are close. They have taken vacations together. They hung out at the All-Star game in Washington last month. Yet Hinch said he and Roberts had never discussed the outcome of the World Series. Maybe when they’re both retired, Hinch reasoned, it might come up.