Bernie Sanders visits Dodgers, hangs with Yasiel Puig, decries departure from Brooklyn

Sanders waxed poetic about his affinity for the Dodgers of his childhood. He said he learned how to do math by calculating "the batting averages of Gil Hodges and Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson, and the pitching records of Don Newcombe." He attended high school about 20 minutes from Ebbets Field. Sanders described that group as "a sociological phenomenon" and "just an intrinsic part of my life."