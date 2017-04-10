Cubs score a run off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning to defeat the Dodgers, 3-2

Wrigley Field was packed Monday night, the locals enduring the worst of Chicago weather to watch a moment 108 years in the making.

The Chicago Cubs, their Chicago Cubs, raised a World Series banner.

The electric atmosphere was replaced by something considerably more subdued and intimate by the time the game between the Dodgers and Cubs was decided. The overwhelming majority of seats in the historic ballpark were empty by the time Anthony Rizzo singled in Jon Jay in the ninth inning for a 3-2 walk-off victory for the Cubs.

The last time the Dodgers were here was in October, when they dropped the sixth game of the National League Championship Series and were eliminated from the playoffs. They lost again Monday.

The defeat Monday might have cost them Justin Turner. The third baseman departed from the game in the eighth inning with what was described by Manager Dave Roberts as a minor quadriceps injury.

“We’ll see how it is tomorrow,” Roberts said, “but I don’t think it’s too serious.”

This game was marked by a series of mistakes uncharacteristic of two of the best teams in the National League.

How many times over the last four years had Yasiel Puig made that catch he failed to make in the third inning?

It wasn’t a routine play, not even close, but he made it look like that, covering what looked like a quarter of the outfield to run down a foul ball by Kyle Schwarber.

Only this time, the ball popped out of his glove and into the nearby seats.

The mistake was costly.

Schwarber drew a two-out walk, which set up a run-scoring double by Kris Bryant that moved the home team in front 1-0.

The replacement for the sidelined Rich Hill, starting pitcher Alex Wood was cruising up to that point, having retired eight of the first nine batters he faced.

If Puig’s error disrupted Wood’s rhythm, Wood’s own mistake an inning later compounded matters. With runners on first and second, Wood attempted to pick off Addison Russell at second base, but chucked the baseball into center field instead. Russell advanced to third base, Willson Conteras to second.

Wood forced Jason Heyward to pop up to second base, then intentionally walked Javier Baez to load the bases. Russell scored on a groundout by pitcher Jon Lester to double the home team’s advantage to 2-0.

Predictably, the Dodgers had trouble hitting Lester.

Lester was an All-Star last season, as well as the runner-up for the National League’s Cy Young Award. He is also a left-hander. Mediocre left-handers have troubled the Dodgers; it’s no surprise Lester did too.

Roberts adjusted his lineup to break the disconcerting trend, batting Franklin Gutierrez fourth and Puig fifth. Gutierrez was caught stealing in the top of the second inning and felt something in his left hamstring. Scott Van Slyke replaced him in left field in the bottom half of the inning.

The Dodgers didn’t score their first run until the sixth inning, when Corey Seager doubled in Joc Pederson to close the gap to 2-1.

The run was the only one given up over six innings by Lester, who struck out seven. Wood lasted only 32/3 innings, in part because he walked five batters.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh inning against reliever Carl Edwards Jr. But Edwards’ replacement, Justin Grimm, made Pederson fly out to shallow right field and forced pinch-hitter Andrew Toles to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Dodgers leveled the score 2-2 in the seventh.

The culprit: Russell, who made a throwing error as he attempted to turn an inning-ending double play. His errant delivery allowed Logan Forsythe to go home.

Etc.

Roberts said he anticipated 20-year-old left-hander Julio Urias would be in the major leagues by the end of the month. ... Rich Hill will throw a bullpen session Thursday, which will determine whether the veteran left-hander can return from the disabled list Sunday. ... The Dodgers acquired right-hander Joe Gunkel from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

