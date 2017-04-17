Dodgers and taxed bullpen fall to Diamondbacks 4-2

The bullpen mounds near the left-field pavilion stood empty as the eighth inning began on Monday evening. The inactivity symbolized the trust extended by Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts to the most combustible reliever in his relief corps. Chris Hatcher trotted out of his dugout for his second inning of work.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Dodgers relievers faced 181 batters. All 181 stayed within the ballpark. At 9:40 p.m. on Monday, the Dodgers operated the only bullpen in baseball who had yet to yield a home run. A minute later, in the climatic moment of a 4-2 defeat to Arizona, the team lost that distinction, and a game along with it.

On the first pitch of the eighth, Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb cranked a waist-high, cut fastball from Hatcher into the right-field bleachers. The homer stemmed not only from a misplaced pitch, but also from the receipt of the previous two days, when the Dodgers’ starting pitchers combined to log seven innings.

Brandon McCarthy struck out eight Diamondbacks, but departed after giving up two runs in five innings. He had thrown only 86 pitches. The outing forced Roberts to lean upon his relievers. Roberts learned to thrive amid this type of tumult in 2016. Monday’s game offered a reminder of the challenges inherent when managing a pitching staff that is long on depth but struggles to get length from its starters.

The performance by Hatcher was not the only voucher accrued over the weekend. In the ninth, pitching for the third day in a row, Luis Avilan gave up an RBI triple to outfielder David Peralta.

In defeat, the Dodgers (7-7) botched a chance to win a four-game series with Arizona. After dropping the first two games at Dodger Stadium, the Diamondbacks salvaged a split. The Dodgers remained inefficient at situational hitting. As a group, they struck out 15 times, went hitless in six at-bats with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners.

A sequence in the bottom of the eighth, after Lamb’s home run fell, epitomized an evening’s worth of frustration. Justin Turner ripped a leadoff double off Diamondbacks reliever J.J. Hoover. The next three batters — Yasiel Puig, Yasmani Grandal and Enrique Hernandez — saw four pitches and popped up three times.



And so the team lost, yet again, when opposing a left-handed starting pitcher. Five of their seven losses have come in this fashion.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes