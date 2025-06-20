Dave Roberts suspended one game by MLB for actions during Dodgers-Padres game

Dodgers manager gestures at Padres manager Mike Shildt after benches cleared in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will serve a one-game suspension Friday night against the Nationals after Thursday’s benches-clearing altercation against the San Diego Padres.

In addition to the suspension, Major League Baseball announced Roberts was fined an undisclosed amount. Padres manager Mike Shildt also was suspended one game and fined, and Padres right-handed pitcher Robert Suarez was suspended three games and fined for “intentionally hitting” Shohei Ohtani with a pitch in the ninth inning.

Dodgers Contentious Dodgers-Padres series ends with benches clearing and managers ejected Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gets into a heated argument with Padres manager Mike Shildt and the benches clear in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss.

“I support it. I think that obviously, I never want to make the game about the managers, it shouldn’t be,” Roberts said Friday. “It should be about the players and winning.”

Advertisement

He continued: “It unfortunately came to a point where we became the focus and that’s not the way it should be.”

Bench coach Danny Lehmann will manage the Dodgers against the Nationals.

The back-and-forth animosity on the field came to a peak Thursday when Dodgers relief pitcher Jack Little hit Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch in the ninth inning.

Advertisement

Shildt exited the dugout and pointed at Roberts, causing the Dodgers manager to charge toward home plate. Roberts bumped Shildt, causing the benches to clear and bullpens to empty. Both managers were ejected.