Sergio Romo's first balk of career leads to Diamondbacks' 13-5 blowout of Dodgers

The game swung on the tiniest of moments, a flutter of Sergio Romo’s shoulders that a blinking man might miss. Mike Muchlinski, the umpire behind the plate in a 13-5 Dodgers loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, did not blink. He charged from his perch to point at Romo in the eighth inning and signal a balk, which drove in the go-ahead run for the Diamondbacks. An avalanche would follow.

The Dodgers bullpen, perhaps the club’s finest asset, unraveled by giving up nine runs in the eighth. Called in to put out a fire created by Ross Stripling, Luis Avilan walked in the tying run. Asked to maintain the deadlock, Romo gave up one run thanks to his accidental wiggle, then surrendered a two-run single to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and a two-run double to outfielder Yasmany Tomas. The Diamondbacks followed with a two-run single and an RBI double against Josh Fields after Romo exited the scene.

It was the first balk of Romo’s career. He will remember this night, as the Dodgers (8-9) should. Corey Seager supplied a homer in the first inning and drove in three runs. Alex Wood gave up four runs in 42/3 innings, as a strategic maneuver by manager Dave Roberts backfired in the fifth. A pinch-hit home run by Chris Taylor in the seventh allowed the Dodgers to reclaim the lead. It did not last.

Roberts adjusted his lineup before the game, promoting Joc Pederson into the leadoff spot and dropping Andrew Toles into the No. 7 position. Pederson entered the game with a .308 on-base percentage, compared to .275 for Toles. Roberts identified Pederson as a more patient hitter than Toles, who swings early and often.

The switch paid off in the first inning. Pederson re-directed a fastball from Diamondbacks starter Taijuan Walker up the middle for a leadoff single. Three pitches later, Walker tempted Seager with a belt-high cutter. Seager made the ball disappear beyond the elevated fence in center field.

Wood was making his second start of the season, thrust into the rotation because of a blister on Rich Hill’s finger. Wood missed his spot on his second pitch. He fed outfielder A.J. Pollock a 93-mph fastball at the waist. Pollock bashed it near the pool in right field for a solo shot.

In the third inning, Pollock vexed Wood again. Pollock doubled to set the table for shortstop Chris Owings. Wood hung a curveball. Owings smoked a score-tying hit into left field.

Pederson and Seager teamed up to reclaim the lead in the fifth. With two out, Pederson poked a double into right field. Seager roped a single up the middle to bring Pederson home.

The lead disappeared in the fifth. It started with Pollock. Wood could not solve him. Pollock flicked a fastball into right for a one-out single, his third hit of the night. Wood does not deserve blame for the predicament that ensued. He induced a groundball from Owings. Seager fed Utley for one out. Rather than pocket the ball, Utley flung it toward first base.

In 2016, with Seager and Utley as their primary middle infielders, no team in baseball turned fewer double plays than the Dodgers. In part, this stemmed from the pitching staff’s ability to keep runners off base. It also resulted from the reduced strength in Utley’s arm.

The throw bounced en route to Adrian Gonzalez. Gonzalez stretched but did not leave the bag. The ball bounced into the Dodgers dugout, a gift that afforded Owings an extra base. It also opened up first base, affording Roberts the option of pitching around Goldschmidt.

It made little sense for Wood to face Goldschmidt. Roberts opted for the platoon advantage of Wood against a left-handed hitter, third baseman Jake Lamb. Goldschmidt was intentionally walked. Lamb entered the game with a .173 batting average in his career against left-handed pitchers. His average soon rose.

On his 76th pitch of the night, Wood fired a fastball on the inside corner, down at Lamb’s knees. Lamb still stroked a two-run single up the middle.

The Dodgers clawed back to tie the score in the sixth. Toles brought home Grandal, who had doubled and took third on an error by Tomas. Taylor pulled his club ahead in the seventh.

Yet the ending felt inevitable. In the seventh, the Dodgers benefited from a quirk of outfield construction. Goldschmidt crushed a slider from Ross Stripling into center field and landed at third base. As Goldschmidt ran, the ball got trapped underneath the outfield wall. Roberts challenged the play, which was changed to a ground-rule double.

Goldschmidt retreated 90 feet. So he was not in position to score when Lamb lined out to left field. Goldschmidt did advance to third when Toles airmailed a throw to second base in an attempt to double Goldschmidt up. Stripling managed to escape when Tomas flied out.

Roberts tried to extend Stripling for another inning. Stripling served up a pair of lasers, a double by second baseman Brandon Drury and a single by David Peralta. Into the fray came Avilan, who walked backup catcher Chris Iannetta and utility infielder Daniel Descalso. The free passes tied the score. It soon became untied, disastrously for the Dodgers.

