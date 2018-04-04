Dodgers have no answer for pitcher Patrick Corbin in 3-0 loss to the Diamondbacks

Enrique Hernandez spiked his helmet and flung his gear into the dirt. Yasiel Puig gazed at one of the umpires in disdain. Cody Bellinger held his bat by the barrel as he walked back to the dugout; it was the only contact his barrel made. In a 3-0 Dodgers loss to Arizona, the gestures were as futile as the swings.
Swept by the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers (2-5) ended their first road series of the 2018 season with an offensive blackout. The lineup supplied one hit, spellbound by Arizona pitcher Patrick Corbin, a player with a career 4.11 earned-run average. i Corbin set a career-high with 12 strikeouts.
After Kenley Jansen blew a save on Monday, the offense scored only one run during the final two games of this three-day pounding. On Wednesday, Alex Wood gave up three runs in six innings. He permitted one run in each of the first three frames. All three resulted from leadoff doubles. Wood struck out five as he took the loss.
The Dodgers trotted out a new first baseman on Wednesday, as Hernandez played there for only the fourth time in his career. The team identified Hernandez as a right-handed hitter capable of providing days off for All-Star starter Bellinger. "He's a guy who I just try to find ways to get him in the lineup," Roberts said.
Hernandez did not have to wait long for action. The first Diamondback to bat was Jarrod Dyson, a 33-year-old outfielder with tremendous speed and even more impressive confidence in his wheels. He chopped an 89.6 mph fastball past Hernandez. The prospect of a throw from Puig did not deter Dyson. He jetted into second and beat the throw.
Dyson scored after a pair of groundouts. Arizona devised a similar sequence in the second inning. Diamondbacks outfielder Chris Owings roped a curveball into left field for another leadoff double. Owings stole third. A sacrifice fly from third baseman Devin Marrero doubled Arizona's advantage.
Corbin victimized Wood to start the third. The Dodgers moved their outfielder closer to the diamond to prevent flares from falling. Instead, Corbin smacked a curveball over Matt Kemp's head in left field. Two batters later, shortstop Ketel Marte delivered an RBI single.
The first 14 at-bats by the Dodgers ended with outs. Corbin struck out six in the first three innings. He pumped fastballs and sliders that the Dodgers could not touch.
Kemp stopped the bid for a perfect game with two outs in the fifth. He chased a 2-1 slider outside the strike zone. The emergency hack resulted in a hit, a flare that fell down the right-field line and gave Kemp a double. He advanced no further. Three pitches later, Logan Forsythe grounded out.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes