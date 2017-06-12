Dodgers select Vanderbilt outfielder Jeren Kendall in first round of MLB draft

The Dodgers chose dynamic Vanderbilt outfielder Jeren Kendall, who combines superb speed with above-average power and defense, with the 23rd overall pick in Monday’s draft.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Kendall, who bats left-handed and throws right-handed, hit .307 with 15 home runs, five triples, 10 doubles and 53 RBIs and stole 20 bases in 24 attempts in 62 games as a junior this past season. Vanderbilt lost to top-seeded Oregon State in an NCAA Super Regional.
The son of former Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguer Jeremy Kendall, Jeren is considered a plus defender in center field, with a strong, accurate arm.
The native of Holmen, Wis., has excellent bat speed and plenty of raw power, but there is some question as to whether he will be able to make consistent contact in the big leagues. Kendall struck out 74 times and walked 24 times in 261 at-bats, with many of his whiffs coming on pitches outside the strike zone.
Kendall, a three-year college starter who was rated the 11th-best prospect in the nation in Baseball America’s pre-draft rankings, has been compared by some to New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner.
Major League Baseball’s suggested slot value for the 23rd pick is $2,702,700.
