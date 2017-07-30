Kyle Farmer delivers a walk-off, two-run double in debut to give Dodgers a sweep of Giants

Kyle Farmer raised his arms in triumph at second base. He turned toward his dugout, where two dozen Dodgers were bearing down on him. The group engulfed him in middle of Dodger Stadium, moments after Farmer recorded a walk-off, two-run double in his first at-bat in the majors to secure a 3-2 victory in 11 innings over San Francisco.

The Dodgers came back from a one-run deficit in the ninth and again in the 11th to sweep the Giants and extend the winning streak to eight games. Farmer received a curtain call after driving home Corey Seager and Justin Turner to end the night. He was the last bat available on the Dodgers bench.

A scoreless tie broke in the eighth, when Giants infielder Conor Gillaspie hit a solo shot off Dodgers reliever Josh Fields. The blast would not stand up as the game’s only run.

Chase Utley came off the bench to start the ninth for the Dodgers. Facing San Francisco closer Sam Dyson, he rolled a grounder toward third base. Gillaspie fielded it but struggled to transfer the ball to his throwing hand. Utley beat the throw, then stole second. He tied the score when Yasiel Puig threaded a single up the middle.

Puig took second on a groundout. After Corey Seager was intentionally walked, Turner singled to left. Third-base coach Chris Woodward held Puig at third, but Cody Bellinger flied out with the bases loaded to send the game into extra innings.

Earlier in the evening, the Dodgers provided no support for starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, who logged seven scoreless innings. The defense turned four double plays behind him, then added a fifth in the eighth inning and a sixth in the 11th to tie a franchise record. Giants ace Madison Bumgarner matched Ryu with seven scoreless innings of his own.

The Dodgers were facing Bumgarner for the first time in 2017. Bumgarner played a significant, if unorthodox, role in San Francisco’s descent into the basement this season. He crashed a dirt bike in an off-field accident in April, injured his shoulder and missed two months.

On Sunday, Bumgarner was pitching for the fourth time since returning from the disabled list. He did not look diminished. Bumgarner permitted only one Dodger to reach base during the first three innings.

In the fourth, the Dodgers mounted a two-out threat. Bellinger walked to extend the inning. Logan Forsythe collected his team’s second hit of the evening by slicing a 92-mph fastball into left field for a single. Bellinger braked at second base.

Up came Austin Barnes, the backup catcher who has received an increasing amount of playing time this summer. Barnes starts almost every night when the Dodgers face left-handed starters. But he could not punish Bumgarner. Barnes attacked a fastball on the inner half, but only managed a flyout to center.

As the offense searched for an opening with Bumgarner, Ryu suppressed his guests. Ryu had produced a 3.48 earned-run average in his last four outings, with 23 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings. On Sunday, he did not surrender a hit until outfielder Gorkys Hernandez singled in the third inning. Hernandez was erased on a double play in the next at-bat.

The same sequence played out in the fourth: Panik hit a single, only to see Forsythe and Seager turn two soon after.

With his offense snoozing, Bumgarner tried to ignite the group. He lined a changeup for a single in the sixth. Then he met the exact fate as the previous two Giants who recorded hits. He watched as outfielder Denard Span chopped a grounder toward Seager, who turned the double play.

The fourth double play came in less conventional fashion. It also happened when Ryu looked vulnerable. He surrendered a pair of singles to open the seventh. Panik managed to advance to third on a flyout by catcher Buster Posey, but a strong throw from Yasiel Puig nearly cut Panik down. Panik was less fortunate in the next at-bat.

At the plate was shortstop Brandon Crawford. He hit a flyball into center field. Enrique Hernandez settled beneath it. Panik broke for the plate, but he had no chance. The throw sailed to Barnes on the fly. Barnes dropped the tag for the third out.

CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes