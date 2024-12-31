Plenty of memorable moments happened in the world of Los Angeles sports in 2024, from the arrival of Jim Harbaugh to the breakout of JuJu Watkins to…

The kind of an at-bat that every kid that plays baseball dreams of one day having … you tell yourself, all right, bottom of the 10th, bases loaded, World Series, one-run game, Dodgers-Yankees ... reality for Freddie Freeman right here …

The 2024 calendar year featured an MLS title for the Galaxy, a No. 1 ranking for UCLA women’s basketball, an Elite Eight appearance for the USC women and..

Taylor the tying run, Edman the winning run … Cortes delivers ... Freeman hits a ball, right field …

The Clippers opened the Intuit Dome, LeBron and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to share an NBA court, Mick Cronin consistently lost his mind and …

She is … gone! Gibby, meet Freddie!

Stop. Stop. Whom are we kidding? Every top-10 memorable 2024 Los Angeles sports moment belonged to one team and, as Joe Davis’ iconic call for Fox affirms, those moments were led by one man.

The year belonged to Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers, winners of their seventh World Series championship in Los Angeles history, their eighth in franchise history and their first full-season title in 36 years.

They owned the city, they owned the sport and thus they will own this entire annual top-10 list, populating it with everything from Shohei Ohtani’s rockets to Dave Roberts’ whispers.

Read it and roar.