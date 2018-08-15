Benches clear and the Dodgers' bullpen gives it up yet again in 2-1 loss to Giants

The game had crept into the seventh inning, another warm and stuffy evening in Los Angeles, the crowd still, with no sign of runs or life from the Dodgers.
And then, an explosion of emotion.
A player roared. A team roared to life. A stadium roared to life.
A season on the brink roared back towards October? That one will have to wait.
The ninth inning bit the Dodgers yet again. Kenta Maeda, the Dodgers’ latest closer du jour, inherited a tie and took the loss.
The Dodgers lost their fifth consecutive game, this one 2-1 to the San Francisco Giants.
Maeda, moved out of the starting rotation to serve the team’s greater need in the bullpen, appeared out of the bullpen in the ninth inning. He gave up three singles – the last a two-out, run-scoring single by Alen Hanson – that gave the Giants the winning run.
As closer Kenley Jansen watched from the disabled list, Maeda became the fourth consecutive Dodgers reliever to lose a game in the ninth inning, following J.T. Chargois, Dylan Floro and Scott Alexander.
It had been five days since the Dodgers had last won, 11 innings since they had last scored.
Yasiel Puig put the fight back in the Dodgers, at least. It all started rather curiously.
Puig hit a foul ball, tossed his bat in the air, and grabbed it on the way down with his right hand. He was frustrated.
Nick Hundley, the catcher for the Giants, said something. Puig said something, Hundley got out of his crouch, stood up and looked directly at Puig. Next thing you knew, Puig shoved Hundley in the chest, and the benches cleared, and the brawl was on.
This was a brawl in one place only. Dodgers coach George Lombard put his arms around Hundley and tried to spin him away from Puig. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and teammates Max Muncy and Manny Machado and Matt Kemp variously tried to put their bodies between those of Puig and Hundley.
Puig reached over Lombard’s shoulder to get at Hundley. The Dodgers had to wrestle Puig away, the Giants the same for Hundley. Both players were ejected, and the league will consider suspensions and fines on Wednesday.
The Dodgers did not score that seventh inning, but they did in the next inning.
Justin Turner doubled, for the third time on this night. Machado singled him home, then rounded first base and lifted both palms toward the sky. Dodger Stadium might have been about as loud at that moment as it has been all season.
But Maeda lost, and the Dodgers lost, and today the Dodgers are in third place in the National League West.
They are in an average place. Of the 15 teams in the league, seven have a better record, and seven have a worse record.
Could the Dodgers win a wild card? Sure, but there are more teams ahead of them in that race than there are in the NL West.
In the division, they trail the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies. In the wild-card race, they trail the Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and – apparently they cannot be killed – the St. Louis Cardinals.