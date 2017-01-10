Dodgers make it official, announce Kenley Jansen's new five-year deal

A month after the terms were initially agreed on, the Dodgers on Tuesday formally announced a five-year, $80-million contract with closer Kenley Jansen. Jansen had embarked on his honeymoon shortly after the two sides reached a deal.

The team is expected to hold a news conference with Jansen and third baseman Justin Turner on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers have spent $192 million this winter on contracts for Jansen, Turner and pitcher Rich Hill. Jansen can opt out of his deal after 2019.

By re-signing the three in December, Dodgers officials accomplished a significant amount of their offseason shopping. But the club still desires a second baseman, in addition to relief pitchers.

For weeks, the Dodgers have haggled with the Minnesota Twins over second baseman Brian Dozier, according to people familiar with the situation. The Dodgers appear willing to part with top pitching prospect Jose De Leon, but the Twins seek a larger package and the Dodgers lack interest in dealing prospects such as first baseman Cody Bellinger and outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Fox Sports reported Tuesday that the two sides have reached an “impasse.” If the discussions remain stalled, the Dodgers could pivot to other infielders, such as Detroit’s Ian Kinsler or Tampa Bay’s Logan Forsythe. The team also maintained a dialogue with veteran second baseman Chase Utley during the Winter Meetings.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster for Jansen, the Dodgers designated infielder Micah Johnson for assignment.

