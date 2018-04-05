Dodgers waiting for Kenley Jansen's velocity to return

For a pitcher as well established as Jansen, a two-game sample is not nearly large enough to incite reasonable panic. But multiple scouts and executives from rival clubs noted how troubling the trend would be if Jansen cannot reconfigure his delivery and rediscover his velocity. Unlike other pitchers who have seen their fastball velocities dip in recent seasons, such as Kershaw and Alex Wood, Jansen relies upon his cutter. He used the pitch 92% of the time last season, according to FanGraphs.