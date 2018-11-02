Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw agree to new three-year, $93-million deal

Kershaw had two years and $65 million remaining on the seven-year, $215-million deal he signed with the Dodgers in January 2014, when he was coming off his second Cy Young season. He had the option to forgo those final two years and become a free agent. He had until 1 p.m. Pacific time Friday to make a decision. The new agreement adds another year and $28 million to Kershaw’s current pact, though how the money will be spread remains unclear.