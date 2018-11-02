Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw agree to new three-year, $93-million deal

Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers’ ace and the face of the franchise for the past decade, agreed on Friday to a three-year, $93-million deal plus incentives to remain with Los Angeles.
Kershaw had two years and $65 million remaining on the seven-year, $215-million deal he signed with the Dodgers in January 2014, when he was coming off his second Cy Young season. He had the option to forgo those final two years and become a free agent. He had until 1 p.m. Pacific time Friday to make a decision. The new agreement adds another year and $28 million to Kershaw’s current pact, though how the money will be spread remains unclear.
Kershaw, 30, is widely regarded as the best pitcher of his generation, the Sandy Koufax of the 21st century, and a surefire Hall of Famer. He’s won the National League Cy Young Award three times. He is the most recent pitcher in the majors to have been named MVP, earning the honor in 2014. He was an all-star for seven straight seasons until 2018.
He owns a 2.39 career regular-season earned-run average, the lowest for a starting pitcher in baseball’s modern era. He’s won the NL ERA title five times and the NL strikeout title three times. His 61.6 FanGraphs WAR since making his major-league debut in 2008 at 20 years old is the best among starting pitchers across baseball.
But Kershaw’s value in Los Angeles extends beyond his pitching accomplishments, a fact the Dodgers could not overlook. He has been instrumental in the Dodgers’ run of eight postseason appearances over the past 10 years and is a beloved figure whose relentless work ethic is a model for teammates.
Kershaw’s history in October — a black mark on an otherwise pristine resume — and his current trajectory complicate matters. Kershaw carries a 4.32 ERA in 152 career postseason innings — an eight-year sample size too significant to discard — and endured another shaky October this year. While he delivered two sterling starts and a clean inning to finish Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, he also yielded 14 runs (13 earned) over 14 innings in his three other appearances.
However, this October was dissimilar from the rest. He didn’t enter this postseason as the undisputed best pitcher in the sport. His stuff was clearly diminished. He wasn’t throwing as hard — his fastball velocity dropped from 93.1 mph in 2017 to 91.4 mph this season — and spent the regular season adjusting as necessary to counter the trimmer margin for error.
Only Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer have logged more major-league innings than Kershaw over the past decade. The hefty mileage has produced injuries. Back ailments have forced Kershaw onto the disabled list each of the past three seasons. Biceps tendinitis also sidelined him for most of May.
Kershaw believes he can regain some of the velocity he has lost, and there’s precedent. Verlander added 2 mph to his fastball after it dropped to a career-low in 2014, in his age-31 season. But that is not the norm. Then again, Kershaw was more than effective in 2018. He wasn’t vintage Kershaw, but he still compiled a 2.73 ERA in 161 1/3 innings — good for eighth among starting pitchers who logged at least 150 innings.