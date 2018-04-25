Dodgers' bullpen strategy falters in 3-2 loss to Marlins

Kenley Jansen stood idle on a bullpen mound as the door opened for Tuesday's ninth inning. Another pitcher trotted toward the diamond to preserve a tied game. It was not a save situation, but the assignment used to belong to Jansen. The orthodoxy of the sport requires managers to use their closers for the ninth inning of deadlocked contests. On Tuesday, in a 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts paid for his deviation from the norm.
Into the fray came Pedro Baez. The game remained tied for two batters. The first hit a single. The second hit an RBI double. The go-ahead hit by Marlins outfielder Cameron Maybin caused the Dodgers (11-11) to take just their second loss in the last nine games. The crowd showered Baez with jeers.
The decision to stay away from Jansen was puzzling. He had not pitched on Monday after back-to-back outings on Saturday and Sunday. He appeared to be making progress from his April doldrums, with his cut fastball registering in the mid-90s during games against the Washington Nationals over the weekend. In the past, the ninth inning in games like Tuesday went to Jansen and Jansen alone.
Instead, Baez took the loss. Kenta Maeda yielded one run during six innings. He struck out seven and fell victim only to a solo home run in the third inning. Tony Cingrani gave up a run in the eighth as Miami tied the score.
The offense did little to prevent the result. The Dodgers stranded eight runners. They recorded one hit in five chances with runners in scoring position.
The evening lacked the sizzle of Monday. In the afternoon, the Dodgers demoted Walker Buehler, who had debuted as a starting pitcher the night before, to class-A Rancho Cucamonga. His stay in the minors will be brief. The Dodgers are expected to recall him as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader in San Francisco. From there, the team will re-evaluate his role.
The rotation does not feature an obvious candidate for Buehler to replace. Rich Hill has a 6.00 earned-run average in three starts, but he has been one of the team's best pitchers since joining the club midway through 2016. Alex Wood was an All-Star in 2017. Hyun-Jin Ryu has out-performed even Clayton Kershaw, with a 1.99 ERA in four outings.
Maeda excelled as a reliever last autumn. He may shift back into that role if the Dodgers reach the playoffs again. Until then, the organization still values his ability as a starting pitcher.
Maeda inherited a lead after the bottom of Tuesday's second inning. The offense lined up against Dillon Peters, a left-handed pitcher with a 5.86 career ERA. Peters was starting in the majors for only the 11th time.
The Dodgers greeted Peters with a pair of doubles in the fourth. Matt Kemp hit one into the left-field corner for a ground-rule double. Austin Barnes brought Kemp home by chopping a 92-mph fastball past Marlins first baseman Justin Bour for a run-scoring hit. Barnes ran into an out at third base on a grounder by Yasiel Puig as the rally fizzled.
Maeda struck out three Marlins in the first two innings. He struck out the first two he faced in the third. He was less fortunate with the next man up, Miami catcher J.T. Realmuto. Maeda fired a 93-mph fastball over the heart of the plate. Realmuto tied the score with a blast over the right-center fence.
Miami showed more life in the fifth. Lewis Brinson, a slender outfielder acquired as part of the Marlins' offseason fire sale, hit a one-out double. Maeda steadied himself to coax a groundout from Peters and another groundout from outfielder Derek Dietrich. Maeda had little margin for mistakes, as his teammates provided him no further support.
On Monday, the Dodgers produced one run against Miami starter Jarlin Garcia. Peters permitted only one run during his 5 1/3 innings. He finished his outing by striking out Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger. Bellinger slammed his bat once he returned to his dugout.
The Dodgers broke through in the seventh. They managed to land a glancing blow against Miami's bullpen. Joc Pederson entered off the bench and took a two-out walk. Chris Taylor singled. Corey Seager and Chase Utley strung together walks against Marlins reliever Tayron Guerrero, a 6-foot-8 daddy long legs with a 98-mph fastball. Working as a pinch hitter, Utley passed on a 3-2 fastball near his legs for a go-ahead walk.
The lead did not survive the top of the next inning. Cingrani permitted a single by Dietrich. Next he incurred the wrath of first-base umpire Joe West, who flagged Cingrani for a balk. Dietrich advanced to second. Cingrani threw a pair of balls to second baseman Starlin Castro before leaving a fastball down the middle. Castro raked a game-tying double. Cingrani barked at West as he left the mound.
