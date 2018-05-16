Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe return to lineup, but Dodgers still fall to Marlins

The cavalry arrived Tuesday. And nothing changed. Inside a distressing Dodgers season, it was just another day. The Dodgers played another bad team. They lost again, for the fifth game in a row, this time 4-2 to the Miami Marlins, who were unimpressed by the return of Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers lineup.
Onward the Dodgers slouch toward last place, performing as if hell-bent on evicting the San Diego Padres from the basement of the National League West. The Padres remained in last Tuesday, but perhaps they should not buy real estate. The Dodgers are racing to the bottom at an alarming speed.
Tuesday felt like so many games before. The starting pitcher was useful but far from dominant. The bullpen leaked like a sieve. The offense was absent.
Alex Wood pitched well enough to win, which meant, as a member of the 2018 Dodgers (16-25), he was saddled with a loss. He gave up two runs in six innings, scattering nine singles and striking out five. One of the runs was unearned, the product of an error by Forsythe. In the seventh, relievers Adam Liberatore and J.T. Chargois teamed up to surrender two more runs.
Before the game, Turner insisted he could not serve as this season's savior. He was right. He went one for four in his first game back from a fractured wrist as the lineup failed to solve Wei-Yin Chen, a starting pitcher who carted a double-digit earned-run average onto the mound. Solo home runs by Yasiel Puig and Cody Bellinger provided the only offense.
The Dodgers traveled to Miami on Monday after their worst weekend of the season. The team was swept by the lowly Cincinnati Reds across four games at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers have reached the level of ineptitude where they cannot even defeat opponents actively engaged in tanking.
Perhaps, the hope went inside the clubhouse, the tide would turn with the activation of Turner and Forsythe. Turner made his 2018 debut Tuesday. Forsythe was playing for the first time since April 14.
"I think we've hit a little lull the past week," Forsythe said. "We've discussed what we need to do to turn it around. We've got a long season to go. We hit a lull last year, and we still got to Game 7."
At this point, the Dodgers will require a serious reversal to even sniff October. The team received help outside their own clubhouse Tuesday when Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder A.J. Pollock was diagnosed with a broken thumb. Arizona had lost six games in a row heading into Tuesday. Even with the Dodgers at a low ebb, the division is still up for grabs.
The Dodgers will need to win a series before they can dream about winning a division. The return of Turner allowed the players to hope.
"J.T., you're back!" outfielder Matt Kemp said as the Dodgers warmed up before batting practice. "The redhead bandit is back."
The immediate contributions were not positive. Turner flied out in his first at-bat. Forsythe helped Miami score a run in the bottom of the first.
Wood gave up hits to the first two batters he faced. The fourth was outfielder Brian Anderson. Playing at shortstop, Chris Taylor scooped a grounder off Anderson's bat and fed Forsythe for one out at second base. If Forsythe could turn a double play, the inning would be over. Instead he bounced a throw to first base and a run scored on the error.
A one-run deficit feels like a mountain these days for the Dodgers. Over the weekend, the hitters were mystified by the Cincinnati quartet of Tyler Mahle, Matt Harvey, Homer Bailey and Luis Castillo. None of those men are expected to contend for the National League Cy Young Award. Neither is Chen, who entered Tuesday with a 10.22 ERA in three starts.
Chen did not yield a hit in the first three innings. The Dodgers could not even capitalize on Miami's ineptitude in the third inning, when Puig raced from first to third as first baseman Justin Bour watched a bunt attempt by Wood roll in the dirt. Puig remained at third as Taylor popped up and Enrique Hernandez struck out.
Turner became the first Dodger to collect against Chen with a fourth-inning single. A one-out single by catcher Austin Barnes added to Chen's stress. Chen did not need to worry. Bellinger and Forsythe flied out to end the threat.
Miami added a run in the fourth. After singles by Anderson and Bour, former Dodger Miguel Rojas provided a sacrifice fly. The act of a productive out looked foreign to the Dodgers offense.
Two more Dodgers were stranded in the fifth. Puig led off with a walk. Taylor singled. But Turner hit a soft liner into the glove of third baseman Martin Prado to extend the team's woes with runners in scoring position.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes