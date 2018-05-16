Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe return to lineup, but Dodgers still fall to Marlins

Alex Wood pitched well enough to win, which meant, as a member of the 2018 Dodgers (16-25), he was saddled with a loss. He gave up two runs in six innings, scattering nine singles and striking out five. One of the runs was unearned, the product of an error by Forsythe. In the seventh, relievers Adam Liberatore and J.T. Chargois teamed up to surrender two more runs.