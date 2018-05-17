Justin Turner drives in five as Dodgers end losing streak, 7-0

On Tuesday afternoon, as he scripted the return of Justin Turner from the disabled list, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts scheduled an off day for Thursday. Then a couple of things happened to change his plan. Miami altered their starting rotation, so a left-handed pitcher started the series finale at Marlins Park. And the Dodgers kept losing, six in a row heading into Thursday.
"We need to get a win," Roberts said before the game. "I wanted our best player out there."
Turner fit the bill on Thursday. He raked two doubles and matched a career-high with five RBIs as the Dodgers escaped Miami with a 7-0 victory. They avoided a sweep at the hands of a last-place team. Kenta Maeda protected the lead with his finest outing of the season, providing eight scoreless innings. Maeda struck out eight and gave up only two hits.
The atmosphere was unique. The game started just after 9 a.m. Pacific. The stadium was mostly empty, save for hundreds of children brought as a school trip. Their shrill cries echoed off the roof. Thunder rumbled outside the stadium and made the kids shriek.
The Dodgers provided some stimuli in the third inning as Marlins starter Caleb Smith unraveled. Smith was making only the 11th start of his career, although lack of experience matters little against these Dodgers. The offense could not touch Rule 5 pick Elieser Hernandez on Wednesday. Smith played a role in his own demise on Thursday.
Smith set the kindling by walking Yasiel Puig to begin the third inning. Chris Taylor followed with a walk. When backup catcher Bryan Holaday failed to glove a high fastball, the passed ball moved the runners up. Smith loaded the bases by walking Austin Barnes. Turner stepped into the box for his 11th at-bat of the season.
When Smith pumped a 92-mph fastball at the top of the strike zone, Turner was ready. He pulled the baseball into the left-field corner to clear the bases. Before the game, Roberts predicted the improbable for his group: A three-run home run. The manager could settle for a three-run double.
Another double followed as Matt Kemp blasted another fastball over the head of Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson. Turner scored as the ball bounced over the fence.
Smith did not return for the fourth inning. Into the game came reliever Junichi Tazawa. He did not fare well. Puig delivered his second home run in this series on an 86-mph fastball.
The Dodgers did not let up. Taylor hit a single. Barnes walked again. Turner saw seven pitches from Tazawa before finding one he could drive. Tazawa flipped a curveball over the heart of the plate. Turner roped it into left for a two-run double.
