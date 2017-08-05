Dodgers rally and homer their way past the Mets 7-4

The Dodgers weathered a first-inning blitz and answered with several flurries of their own to capture a 7-4 victory over the Mets. Down three runs after the first inning, the Dodgers recovered with home runs from Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger, Yasiel Puig, Justin Turner and Corey Seager. All five occurred during the final four innings.

Taylor and Bellinger combined to tie the game in the sixth. Puig broke the deadlock with a solo shot in the seventh. Turner added some insurance in the eighth. Seager cleared out most of Citi Field with a two-run shot in the ninth. The Dodgers (78-32) have won three in a row.

Ambushed by a three-homer barrage in the first inning, Rich Hill recovered to strike out eight and not allow another run. He departed after five innings and 91 pitches.

The Mets bloodied Hill in the first. He paid for a belt-high, 0-1 fastball to outfielder Michael Conforto in the first at-bat of the inning. The ball landed in the Dodgers’ bullpen.

Two batters later, Hill fed first baseman Wilmer Flores another fastball at the waist. Flores drove this one just beyond the fence of the left-field party deck.

The Mets were not done. Four pitches after Flores’ homer, outfielder Curtis Granderson attacked yet another misplaced fastball. All three pitches deserved punishment for their location.

In charge of the lead was a 27-year-old right-hander making his 10th appearance in 2017. Lugo posted a 2.67 earned-run average in 2016, but his ERA had jumped to 4.53 this year heading into Saturday.

Despite his middling statistics, Lugo kept the Dodgers off balance. He issued a one-out walk to Corey Seager in the first inning, but retired the 14 other hitters he faced to start the day.

The Dodgers remained in search of their first hit when the fifth inning began. With two outs, Yasmani Grandal whacked a changeup into the right-field corner for a double. A rally appeared possible, with Yasiel Puig up next. But Mets manager Terry Collins defused the situation by intentionally walking Puig. Hill struck out to strand the runners.

Lugo could not complete the sixth. Taylor hammered a hanging slider for a solo shot, his 15th of the season, to lead off the inning. Justin Turner supplied a single two batters later. The table was set for Bellinger.

Bellinger did not wait long. Lugo missed upstairs with a fastball. A slider sailed too far inside. Rather than challenge Bellinger with a 2-0 fastball, Lugo tried to fool him with another slider. It crossed the heart of the plate. Bellinger made it disappear over the fence in right.

The onslaught had only begun.

Yasiel Puig arrives at the Dodgers dugout after slugging a solo home run off the Mets in the seventh inning at Citi Field.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Follow Andy McCullough on Twitter @McCulloughTimes