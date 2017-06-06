Scherzer sizzles in Nationals' 2-1 win over Dodgers

At any moment, inside any game, Washington ace Max Scherzer can pick between four pitches. When the arsenal blends properly, the mixture borders somewhere between unfair and unkind. His curveball disappears when opponents swing. His changeup disrupts timing. He can toggle the velocity on his slider to run away from right-handed hitters and jam up left-handed hitters. And his fastball velocity often jumps beyond 95-mph as the game progresses.

On Tuesday night, in a 2-1 loss to the Nationals, the Dodgers confronted an elite performer operating with full mastery of his gifts. Scherzer (7-3) struck out 14 Dodgers in seven innings, yielding only one run as he squashed his hosts. He defused almost every threat he faced and disarmed batters with his four-pitch blend.

“When he has an opportunity to face us, he’s going to bring his best stuff,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It was tough sledding.”

After Scherzer departed, the Dodgers could not touch Washington’s vulnerable bullpen, which added three more strikeouts.

Yasiel Puig waved at a third strike with the tying run at second base in the ninth. Puig responded to the game-ending strikeout by venturing toward the duo of Nationals reliever Koda Glover and catcher Matt Wieters. It was unclear what prompted Puig’s anger, but both benches cleared, and eventually the two sides dispersed.

The dominance from Scherzer offset a strong effort from Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy. After an outing shortened by a blister last week, McCarthy gave up two runs in seven innings. The Nationals had only three hits against him, but exploited the openings presented to them. The Dodgers got only four hits all night.

Over the weekend, McCarthy’s presence in this game appeared briefly in doubt. He quelled his team’s concern about the blister on his right index finger by throwing a bullpen session in Milwaukee on Sunday. Roberts expressed little worry before the game.

“He feels confident and comfortable,” Roberts said. “We’ll keep an eye on it, but our expectation is he’s going to get through this without issue.”

McCarthy met those expectations. He thrived despite adversity at the outset. He logged seven innings for only the third time since signing with the Dodgers in 2015.

During last October’s playoffs, Nationals shortstop Trea Turner exasperated the Dodgers with his legs. He displayed his speed in Tuesday’s first inning. He reached on an infield single when Logan Forsythe delayed a throw as McCarthy moved through his line of vision. Turner stole second, and stole third without a throw. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Bryce Harper.

The Dodgers evened the score in the bottom of the inning. They benefited from an error by Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy. After a leadoff single by Chase Utley, Murphy fumbled a potential double-play grounder hit by Corey Seager. Two batters later, Adrian Gonzalez volleyed a 97-mph fastball into right field for a run-scoring single.

The run did not dent Scherzer’s confidence. In Scherzer, the Nationals possess one of the few pitchers worthy of comparison with Clayton Kershaw. Like Kershaw did last week, Scherzer will record his 2,000th strikeout this month. Scherzer entered the evening ranked third in the majors among starting pitchers, with 11.64 strikeouts per nine innings. And that was before he struck out nine batters in the first three innings on Tuesday.

In the third, Scherzer created an opening for the Dodgers. He issued walks to Utley and Gonzalez. On an 0-2 pitch to rookie Cody Bellinger, Scherzer fired a 94-mph fastball down the middle. Bellinger never tried to swing. It was strike three — only Wieters muffed the reception. The passed ball loaded the bases for outfielder Chris Taylor.

Taylor had already hit two grand slams this season. Scherzer had little interest in allowing a third. He struck out Taylor with a succession of sliders, breaking balls that darted down and away, fooling Taylor into errant swings.

Washington took the lead in the fourth. Harper supplied a ground-rule double to open the inning and went to third on a groundout. Murphy’s fly ball brought Harper home.

Scherzer disarmed a similar threat in the bottom of the inning. Puig lashed a one-out double. Scherzer responded by striking out McCarthy, and Utley stranded Puig by flying out.

Scherzer did need 72 pitches to complete four innings. The bullpen looms as Washington’s primary flaw, a seven-man tinderbox. Scherzer resolved to limit their exposure.

He required 33 pitches to string together nine outs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. He operated within the widening strike zone of umpire Angel Hernandez, who rewarded Scherzer with his 13th strikeout on a 3-2 fastball to Bellinger that appeared to hum outside the zone. An inning later, Scherzer fooled pinch-hitter Austin Barnes for strikeout No. 14. Then he was done after 105 pitches, and the Nationals’ bullpen held.

