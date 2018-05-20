Dodgers beat Nationals 7-2 for their fourth straight victory

Moribund only a few days ago, the Dodgers captured their fourth victory in a row Sunday and completed a sweep of the Nationals with a 7-2 victory at Nationals Park.
Befuddled in recent days by fallen stars like Matt Harvey, aging veterans like Wei-Yin Chen and relative unknowns like Elieser Hernandez, the Dodgers (20-26) managed to defeat perennial All-Stars Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg in consecutive games this weekend. On Sunday they tagged Strasburg with a pair of home runs, including a two-run shot by Enrique Hernandez. The blast broke a streak of 17 consecutive solo home runs for the Dodgers. The team had not connected for a homer with a runner on base since May 1.
Alex Wood was set to pitch into the seventh inning for the second time this season when he appeared to cramp up during warmups. He allowed two runs across six innings, punished only by a two-run homer off the bat of Nationals shortstop Trea Turner. Wood gave up three hits. He left the game shortly after stealing a base for the first time in his career.
The bullpen handled the rest of the afternoon. Kenley Jansen was unavailable after saving both legs of the doubleheader on Saturday. Josh Fields collected the final four outs.
The Dodgers struck first. Yasmani Grandal crushed the second pitch of the second inning from Strasburg and delivered a solo home run. It was Grandal's eighth homer of the season, the most of any Dodger. The lead did not last long.
Wood retired the first eight batters he faced. The spell lifted in the third. He gave up a two-out single to second baseman Wilmer Difo. Wood challenged Trea Turner with a first-pitch fastball, clocked at 90 mph and crossing the center of the plate. Turner drove the ball toward the Dodgers bullpen in left field.
Sprinting toward the wall was Matt Kemp. He is far from the fielder he was during his early days as a Dodger, but he still made an effort. Kemp leaped as he reached the bullpen fence. The baseball disappeared beyond his grasp and Washington took the lead.
Hernandez put the Dodgers back in front in the fifth. He came to the plate after a leadoff walk by Logan Forsythe. Hernandez entered the game in the midst of a funk. He was hitting .139 for the month of May. He was only starting because manager Dave Roberts needed to give Chris Taylor a day off at shortstop.
In his first at-bat, three innings earlier, Hernandez dueled with Strasburg for 10 pitches. Hernandez fouled off four of them before being fooled by by a full-count slider for a strikeout. Their second encounter was brief, more violent and far more productive for the Dodgers.
Strasburg flung a 95-mph, first-pitch fastball on the inner half of the plate. Hernandez launched the ball into the Dodgers bullpen. He beamed as he rounded the bases.
After 18 days between multi-run homers, the latest drought lasted only three innings. Yasiel Puig came through in the eighth as the Dodgers searched for insurance runs. After a two-out walk by Kemp, Puig clobbered an 0-2 curveball for his third homer on this road trip.
