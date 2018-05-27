Walker Buehler goes seven innings in Dodgers' 6-1 victory over Padres

Walker Buehler strode through the Dodgers dugout, accepting high-fives from his teammates, when he heard manager Dave Roberts call out to him. Buehler spun around after seven innings of one-run baseball in a 6-1 victory over San Diego. Roberts offered a handshake and a hug. Buehler was done and the Dodgers were on their way to collecting another series victory.
The Dodgers offered Buehler enough support, with Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger each launching two-run homers in the eighth inning to provide insurance. Buehler kept an early advantage safe. He struck out eight batters and gave up four hits. He did not walk a batter for the second start in a row, which allowed him to pitch deep into the game despite his restrictive pitch count.
With Buehler (3-1, 2.20 earned-run average) in command, the Dodgers (24-28) won another series over a National League West opponent. The Dodgers have now taken three series in a row. They still reside in fourth place and they still own a losing record. But they are trending, ever so gently, in the right direction.
The players eased into their Sunday. Joc Pederson carried a plate of donuts around the clubhouse trying to offload the cargo. Kenley Jansen strolled in with a reggae soundtrack emanating from his iPhone. Clayton Kershaw and Rich Hill played catch outside. Buehler tucked a bottle of ginger ale in his locker and watched "Goodfellas" on the couch.
The Dodgers entered the game with a distinct advantage. San Diego needed to empty its bullpen because they lacked a qualified starting pitcher. To start the day the Padres used Matt Strahm, a left-handed pitcher who entered the day with a 4.91 earned-run average and nearly two runners allowed per inning. He strung together two scoreless innings against the Dodgers.
Buehler started a rally against the next Padres reliever, Adam Cimber, in the third inning. Buehler led off by rolling a single up the middle. Chris Taylor hit a cue-shot double down the right-field line. Buehler held up at third base, but scored on a single by Enrique Hernandez. Taylor scored from third base when Justin Turner bounced into a double play.
The first time Buehler faced San Diego, he completed six innings without allowing a hit en route to the first combined no-hitter in franchise history. He permitted his first hit of the 2018 to a Padres when Matt Kemp dropped a warning-track drive by outfielder Jose Pirela in the first inning. Buehler stranded Pirela and came back to strike out the side in the second.
The fifth inning presented more trouble. Buehler left a first-pitch changeup over the middle for Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis. After Galvis glided into second base with a double, he took third when Buehler bounced a curveball past catcher Yasmani Grandal. Galvis cut the Dodgers' deficit down to a run when Padres catcher Raffy Lopez hit a sacrifice fly.
Buehler would not permit another Padre to reach base. He iced outfielder Travis Jankowski with a 98-mph fastball on the inside corner to end the fifth. After three quick outs in the sixth, Buehler struck out the side again in the seventh. He victimized the same three batters: San Diego second baseman Cory Spangenberg swung through a slider, outfielder Franmil Reyes missed a 95-mph fastball and Galvis whiffed on another slider.
The Dodgers expanded the lead in the eighth. After a leadoff single by Taylor, Muncy destroyed an elevated changeup from Padres reliever Tyler Webb. The two-run homer landed about a dozen rows deep in the right-field pavilion. Four batters later, Bellinger tattooed an 88-mph fastball for the second two-run shot of the inning.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes