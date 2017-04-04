Former Dodger Pedro Guerrero hospitalized after stroke

FILE- In this Oct. 28, 1981, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers batter Pedro Guerrero follows through after connecting on a New York Yankees pitch in a World Series game in New York. Former Los Angele

The Associated Press

The Dodgers' Pedro Guerrero follows through after connecting on a New York Yankees pitch in a World Series game on Oct. 28, 1981.

The Dodgers' Pedro Guerrero follows through after connecting on a New York Yankees pitch in a World Series game on Oct. 28, 1981. (The Associated Press)