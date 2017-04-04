Former Dodger Pedro Guerrero hospitalized after stroke

Former Dodgers World Series MVP Pedro Guerrero was hospitalized in New York after suffering a stroke, according to his wife, Roxanna Jimenez.
Jimenez said the 60-year-old Guerrero was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon. She said that initially, doctors said he was brain dead but a second opinion confirmed he was in a coma.
“It was his second massive stroke,” Jimenez said Tuesday in a radio interview. “He's recovering, the doctor said he can improve. He opened his eyes and is trying to communicate.”
Guerrero played 15 seasons in the majors with the Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. The slugger was the 1981 World Series co-MVP with the Dodgers and played in five All-Star Games.