Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte broke down in tears after being heckled about his late mother

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night in Chicago.

Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte was in tears after a heckler made comments about his late mother during the Diamondbacks’ game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at Rate Field.

That fan has been banned indefinitely from all MLB parks, The Times learned Wednesday morning.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo put his arm around Marte during a pitching change in the bottom of the seventh inning in an effort to comfort the two-time All Star. According to the Diamondbacks broadcast, Marte had also been crying while kneeling behind second base.

Lovullo later said on the Diamondbacks broadcast that he told Marte in that moment: “I love you and I’m with you, and we’re all together, and you’re not alone. And no matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy’s an idiot and shouldn’t have an impact on you.”

According to the Arizona Republic, Lovullo said he heard the comments made toward Marte during the player’s at-bat during the top of the seventh inning and that he and bench coach Jeff Banister asked for the responsible fan to be removed.

MLB confirmed that the heckler had been ejected from the stadium.

“We commend the White Sox for taking immediate action in removing the fan,” the league said in a statement emailed to The Times.

The Diamondbacks and White Sox did not immediately respond to requests for comments from The Times.

Marte is in his 11th MLB season. He played the first two years with the Seattle Mariners and has been with the Diamondbacks since 2017. His mother, Elpidia Valdez, died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic the same year.

Marte did not speak to reporters after the Diamondbacks’ 4-1 win, during which he went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the first inning.

“I’ve known Ketel for nine years, and he’s had some unbelievable, unbelievably great moments, and some hardships as well, and some really, really tough moments in his life, and I know those,” said Lovullo, who has been the Diamondbacks manager since 2017. “And the end of the day, we’re human beings, and we have emotions, and I saw him hurting, and I wanted to protect him.”