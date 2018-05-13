Reds complete sweep of Dodgers, whose 16-24 record is the worst 40-game start since 1958

If this isn’t rock bottom, the Dodgers don’t want to know.

Just as Justin Turner and Logan Forysthe are about to come off the disabled list, Rich Hill could go back on it. Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu already are there, so the Dodgers could have more injured starting pitchers than healthy ones.

Hill’s latest injury was one of the lowlights of the Dodgers’ daily defeat to the Cincinnati Reds, this one by a 5-3 score Sunday.

The Reds arrived at Dodger Stadium with the worst record in the National League. They left that way too, but only after concluding their first four-game sweep of the Dodgers since 1976, when the Reds’ lineup featured Pete Rose, Joe Morgan and Ken Griffey — the original, not the Hall-of-Fame son.

The Dodgers scored nine runs in the four games. On Sunday, they collected four hits in six innings off Luis Castillo, who started the day with an earned-run average of 6.47.

The Dodgers have dropped eight of their last nine games. They are one game ahead of the last-place San Diego Padres in the NL West. Their 16-24 start is the worst by any Dodgers team since 1958, the inaugural season in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers had more errors (two) than walks (zero) or hits with runners in scoring position (also zero) on Sunday, when they struck out 12 times.

Hill missed three weeks earlier this season because of these ailments: inflammation, a cracked nail and an infection in the middle finger of his left hand. He was on the disabled list twice last season because of blister issues on that finger.

After he recorded the second out of the sixth inning on Sunday, Hill was visited by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and an athletic trainer, then he was removed.

Yasiel Puig and Yasmani Grandal each hit a solo home run for the Dodgers.

Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto each hit a two-run homer for the Reds. Suarez homered in the third inning, giving the Reds a 2-0 lead and putting them ahead to stay.

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin