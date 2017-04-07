Dodgers place Rich Hill on 10-day disabled list because of a blister on his pitching hand

The Dodgers have placed left-hander Rich Hill on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Thursday, the day after he allowed one run on two hits in his first regular-season start, a 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres.
The reason is familiar: A blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand.
Right-hander Josh Fields was recalled from triple-A Oklahoma City to take Hill’s place on the roster. The Dodgers open a three-game series at Colorado on Friday afternoon.
Hill was on the DL for more than a month last season with a similar blister issue.
Against the Padres, he threw 75 pitches in five innings.
Fields was acquired by the club last summer in a trade with the Houston Astros. He appeared in 22 games for the Dodgers, finishing 1-0 with a 2.79 earned-run average.
During spring training, Fields gave up nine runs in 8 1/3 innings.
